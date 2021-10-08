Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 2,045 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

