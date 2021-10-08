Keybank National Association OH Sells 757 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 785,922 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

