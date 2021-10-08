Keybank National Association OH Takes $162,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

