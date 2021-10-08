Keybank National Association OH Takes $215,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,211,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.