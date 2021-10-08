Keybank National Association OH Takes $249,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 797,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

