KeyCorp Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 451.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

