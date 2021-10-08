Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.53.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.64. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.