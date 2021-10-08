Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.43

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 99407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,040 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

