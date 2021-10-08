Kirankumar Premshand Shah Acquires 30,000 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).
Shares of CCT stock opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £110.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The Character Group plc has a one year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.41).
