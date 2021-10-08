Kirankumar Premshand Shah Acquires 30,000 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £153,000 ($199,895.48).

Shares of CCT stock opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 614.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £110.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The Character Group plc has a one year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.41).

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

