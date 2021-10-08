Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 94,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 107,617 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX opened at $49.76 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

