Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

KRBP stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

