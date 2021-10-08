KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post sales of $699.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

