KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

KKR stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.