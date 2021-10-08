Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN remained flat at $$18.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Knowles by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Knowles by 27.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Knowles by 105,023.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.