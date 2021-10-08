Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDSMY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RDSMY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 12,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,576. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

