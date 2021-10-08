Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $457.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.