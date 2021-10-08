L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$1,874,354.13 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 699,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,874,354.13 ($1,338,824.38).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 497,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,883.00 ($919,202.14).

On Thursday, September 9th, Raphael Lamm purchased 123,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$335,733.00 ($239,809.29).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 713,571 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,870,983.16 ($1,336,416.54).

On Tuesday, August 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm bought 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.26%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

