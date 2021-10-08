Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Raised by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.