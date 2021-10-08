Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 14,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,017% compared to the average daily volume of 1,260 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 6,411,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,822. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

