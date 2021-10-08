Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.72. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

