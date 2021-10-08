LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LNXSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$65.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

