Latash Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,569,415 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,569,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,369,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 73.7% of Latash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 325,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,080. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

