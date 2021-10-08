Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Latham Group traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.