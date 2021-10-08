Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $166.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

