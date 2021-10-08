Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.13 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average of $239.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.