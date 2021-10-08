Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7,074.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

