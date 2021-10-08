Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

