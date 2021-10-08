Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.43.

