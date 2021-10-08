Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 754,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.90. 489,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

