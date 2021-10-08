Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.29.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. Lear has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

