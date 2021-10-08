Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,656 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RH were worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RH by 501.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $23,613,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $652.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.80. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

