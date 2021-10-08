Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

