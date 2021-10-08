Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,829.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

