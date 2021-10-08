Legal & General Group Plc Has $30.38 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

