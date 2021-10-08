Legal & General Group Plc Has $31.51 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $31,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $172.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

