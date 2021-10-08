Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,260 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.