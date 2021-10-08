Legal & General Group Plc Sells 37,613 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 21.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

