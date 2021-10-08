Legal & General Group Plc Sells 41,533 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 190.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Graco by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 13.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

