Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 168.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 508,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 110.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 391,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.