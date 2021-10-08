Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

