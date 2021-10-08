LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $27.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

