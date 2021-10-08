LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 583,856 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $24.10.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,624,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

