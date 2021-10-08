Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.56.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

