Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LII opened at $303.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.74. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,994,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

