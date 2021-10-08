Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

