LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

