LGCY Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $127.35 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

