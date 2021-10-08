LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $144.91

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.91 and last traded at $145.68, with a volume of 366355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.44.

Several research firms recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

