Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123,385 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4,167.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

