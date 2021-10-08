Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30,854.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $181.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

